IGGY POP Reveals He Turned Down Offer To Join AC/DC - "I'm Not What They Needed"

Rock icon Iggy Pop is featured in a new interview with The New York Times discussing his new album, Every Loser. During the chat, he revealed that he was once approached about joining AC/DC as their new singer. He did not specify, however, whether the offer came following the death of Bon Scott in February 1980.

Iggy: "They had a manager many years ago, when I hadn't reformed The Stooges. This guy said, 'Are you interested in joining AC/DC?' They were looking for a singer. I listened to their record. I thought, 'I can't fit that bill.' I wasn't, like, 'Ugh, I don't like them.' It was quite well made. They do careful work, but I'm not what they needed."

Read the complete story here.

Atlantic Records and Andrew Watt’s Gold Tooth Records recently launched a joint venture with Iggy Pop as their first signing. The punk icon is releasing his new album, Every Loser, through the label, with the first single, “Frenzy”, out now.

According to NME, Watt first collided with Pop while working on a yet-to-be-released project for the former frontman of The Smiths.

“I was a guest detail on a Morrissey track he produced,” Pop says. “When Morrissey wrote to me about it, he said, ‘The producer on this is extraordinary,’ and he really was.”

Following the feature, Watt asked Pop if he could “knock up some tracks” for him. Pop obliged, thanks in part to the producer’s “fine ear” and his “ability to play and sing with exceptional timing, pitch and tonality.”

Every Loser is Iggy's first full-length studio effort since Free in 2019.

Said Watt: “Iggy Pop is a fucking icon. A true original. The guy invented the stage dive...I still can’t believe he let me make a record with him. I am honored. It doesn’t get cooler. This album was created to be played as loud as your stereo will go…turn it up and hold on…”

Iggy Pop’s Every Loser will be released on January 6 via Gold Tooth Records.