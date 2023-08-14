IGNEA Release "Далекі Обрії" Drum Playthrough Video

Ukrainian melodic metal band, Ignea, have released a drum playthrough video for "Далекі Обрії", a track from their concept album, Dreams Of Lands Unseen, out now via Napalm Records. Watch below:

The band’s third full-length and Napalm Records debut resembles an epic soundtrack that leads the listener into new worlds.

The 10-track concept album, Dreams Of Lands Unseen, reflects the life of Ukrainian photographer and documentarian Sofia Yablonska, known for traveling to very distant corners of the world while documenting the lives of tribes and natives, which was especially dangerous and uncommon for a woman of her time. Sonically, Ignea creates a captivating masterpiece which resembles, thanks in part to diverse genre-influences, an epic soundtrack-like experience. Producing, mixing and mastering was helmed by Max Morton (Jinjer, Morton) whilst Dmitry Kim managed engineering and drum production.

Tracklisting:

"Téoura"

"Dunes"

"Camera Obscura"

"Далекі Обрії"

"To No One I Owe"

"Incurable Disease"

"Nomad's Luck"

"The Golden Shell"

"Opiumist" feat. Tuomas Saukkonen

"Zénith"

Lineup:

Helle Bohdanova - vocals

Yevhenii Zhytniuk - keys

Dmytro Vinnichenko - guitars

Oleksandr Kamyshyn - bass guitars

Ivan Kholmohorov - drums

