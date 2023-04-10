IGNEA Release Dreams Of Lands Unseen Track By Track, Part 2; Video

Ukrainian melodic metal band, Ignea, have released Part 2 of a track by track video series in support of their upcoming concept album, Dreams Of Lands Unseen, out April 28 via Napalm Records. Watch both segments below:

The 10-track concept album, Dreams Of Lands Unseen, reflects the life of Ukrainian photographer and documentarian Sofia Yablonska, known for traveling to very distant corners of the world while documenting the lives of tribes and natives, which was especially dangerous and uncommon for a woman of her time. Sonically, Ignea creates a captivating masterpiece which resembles, thanks in part to diverse genre-influences, an epic soundtrack-like experience. Producing, mixing and mastering was helmed by Max Morton (Jinjer, Morton) whilst Dmitry Kim managed engineering and drum production.

“Dunes” kicks off with the rough screams of highly-gifted singer Helle Bohdanova, standing in contrast to the song’s feathery, dreamy melodies. A perfect picture of the endless Sahara is conjured when hard-hitting riffs combine effortlessly with far-eastern melodies. The track is followed by “Daleki Obriyi” - only one of two songs on the album sung in Ukrainian language, honoring their home country and mother tongue. Implying distant horizons, the album’s subject, Sofia, is now far away from modern human civilization. Brutal death metal rhythms and shouts crash together with catchy synth passages, representing the beauty of the islands. Ready to move on, Sofia sails to the next country - spending so much time on the water, it becomes her “Incurable Disease”. Carried away by the gleeful synth-sounds of the sea and turbulent, pounding waves, it creates an extraordinary voyage. Songs like “The Golden Shell” and “Opiumist” - the latter featuring Finnish vocalist Tuomas Saukkonen of Wolfheart - are an ode to Yablonska’s experiences she gathered in Chinese culture. Cheery eastern melodies and brutal growls create the atmosphere of a heavy trip. On “Nomad’s Luck”, restless guitar riffs mixed with powerful deep shouts create an ominous sound - a symbol of the constant questioning of one’s lifetime.

Dreams Of Lands Unseen will be available in the following formats:

- LP Gatefold Vinyl Creamy

- CD 6-page Digisleeve

- Bundle T-Shirt + CD

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Téoura"

"Dunes"

"Camera Obscura"

"Далекі Обрії"

"To No One I Owe"

"Incurable Disease"

"Nomad's Luck"

"The Golden Shell"

"Opiumist" feat. Tuomas Saukkonen

"Zénith"

“Dunes” video:

"Nomad's Luck" video:

Lineup:

Helle Bohdanova - vocals

Yevhenii Zhytniuk - keys

Dmytro Vinnichenko - guitars

Oleksandr Kamyshyn - bass guitars

Ivan Kholmohorov - drums

(Photo - Ivan Vyzhletsov)