IGNEA Vocalist HELLE BOHDANOVA - "My Story As A Metal Frontwoman"; Video

Ignea vocalist Helle Bohdanova recently sat down with Finland's Chaoszine to discuss about her journey as a metal frontwoman.

As a winner at The Best Ukrainian Metal Act Awards (including “Best Ukrainian Metal Act 2020”) and having gained many millions of Spotify streams with fan-favorites like “Alga”, “Leviathan” and “Jinnslammer”, Ignea have already earned their status as an unmissable band-to-watch. The captivating concept album, Dreams Of Lands Unseen, was released this past April via Napalm Records, and considering the ongoing the circumstances of the war, the album exceeded all expectations - inviting the listener to follow them into new worlds!

Vocalist Helle Bohdanova comments: “Soon, it’s going to be two years of the full-scale war of Russia against Ukraine. We’re losing the bravest people who are freeing our territories and who also make it possible for such events as the Faine Misto festival to happen.

This one performance has charged us for months to come. It was the first music event of such a scale in Ukraine since February 2022. And it wasn’t happening just for fun — as it was a charity festival raising funds for the needs of Ukraine through ticket sales and auctions, and even workshops on tactical medicine, and mine and explosive hazard management.

We feel that this is much more powerful than some usual official video, especially for our song in Ukrainian language. Here, you can see Ukrainian metalheads living their moment. Any next minute, there can be an air raid siren, any next minute can be the last one. And we hope that you can feel this energy, like we felt it from the stage."

The 10-track concept album, Dreams Of Lands Unseen, reflects the life of Ukrainian photographer and documentarian Sofia Yablonska, known for traveling to very distant corners of the world while documenting the lives of tribes and natives, which was especially dangerous and uncommon for a woman of her time. Sonically, Ignea creates a captivating masterpiece which resembles, thanks in part to diverse genre-influences, an epic soundtrack-like experience. Producing, mixing and mastering was helmed by Max Morton (Jinjer, Morton) whilst Dmitry Kim managed engineering and drum production.

Tracklisting:

"Téoura"

"Dunes"

"Camera Obscura"

"Далекі Обрії"

"To No One I Owe"

"Incurable Disease"

"Nomad's Luck"

"The Golden Shell"

"Opiumist" feat. Tuomas Saukkonen

"Zénith"

Lineup:

Helle Bohdanova - vocals

Yevhenii Zhytniuk - keys

Dmytro Vinnichenko - guitars

Oleksandr Kamyshyn - bass guitars

Ivan Kholmohorov - drums