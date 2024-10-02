IGNITOR Feat. JASON MCMASTER Announce Horns And Hammers Album

Metal on Metal Records have announced the details about the eighth studio album of Texas metal titans Ignitor titled Horns And Hammers, slated for the release on October 3.

"Expect nothing less than a top-notch mix of US power metal with classic heavy metal and NWOBHM influences, with distinct style and arrangements on the same level as, if not higher than on their last album. It's simply a must-hear for all fans of '80s metal, and in particular of bands such as Attacker, Dio, Riot, Saxon, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Accept, Jag Panzer and Raven."

"Robert (Williams, guitars) brought a ton of songs and riff ideas to the table and Billy (Dansfiell, bass) had some great ideas that blossomed into full-blown songs", the band's founder and guitarist Stuart "Batlord" Laurence said. "Once we started jamming with Pat's pummeling backbeat, we knew we had something special."

"As the arrangements started coming together, I found myself completely immersed and inspired to come up with the lyrical themes and characters to carry the songs to completion", Ignitor's vocalist Jason McMaster added. "I'm really proud of the band's individual and collective contributions, and I think we all agree that 'Horns and Hammers' is a triumph by any measure."

"The cover art was painted by Claudio Bergamin and depicts a weathered warrior in a brief moment of repose after a battle. It resembles the plight of true metal warriors like Ignitor, who strive to inject both power and passion into their craft with every performance, keeping the flames of heavy metal stoked and smoldering for the gathered masses."

Tracklisting:

“Horns And Hammers”

“Imperial Bloodlines”

“Dark Horse”

“Cyber Crush”

“Shattered Crosses”

“Taking Up With Serpents”

“Ferocious The Martyrs”

“Suicide Anthem”

“Chaos Maximus Eternal”

“Terminus”

“Hell Shall Be Your Home” (Live / bonus track)

“Imperial Bloodlines”:

“Ferocious The Martyrs”:

Teaser: