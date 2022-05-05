ILL NIÑO Announce Dates Supporting DOWN, Worldwide Festivals; Music Video Posted For New Single "This Is Over"

Ill Niño is getting geared up to perform many high profile festivals in the US, like Welcome To Rockville, and Louder Than Life, and prestigious European festivals like Germany's Wacken Open Air, France's Hellfest, UK's Bloodstock, and many more.

Marcos Leal explains "'This Is Over' conveys a message of taking control of the outside negativity that can consume your everyday life. From the darkest forms of harassment and violations of privacy from others, to the worst self doubts and anxiety within ourselves. We all fall victim to this in one way or another, but the anger and aggression you hear in these lyrics and music is my own form of therapy, my own way of taking charge and my own way of saying enough is enough, 'This Is Over'! I urge you to take control and face the negativity in your life, and find your own way of therapy.”

Marc Rizzo adds "It is great to be back in this new version of Ill Niño! The new music and new vocals are the best I've ever heard since the beginning of this band, and I'm proud to be a part of it! Fans are definitely getting their concert ticket's worth with this his new lineup!!"

Watch the video for the band's new single, "This Is Over", below. The track is available on streaming platforms here.

Tour dates:

May

19 - Welcome To Rockville (with KISS, 5FDP, Papa Roach)

20 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre (supporting Down)

22 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live (supporting Down)

June

26 - Hellfest (with Metallica, Bring Me The Horizon)

July

3 - Hills Of Rock (with 5FDP)

August

3 - Wacken Open Air (with Slipknot, Limp Bizkit, Judas Priest)

13 - Alcatraz Festival (with Behemoth, Testament, Exodus)

14 - Bloodstock Open Air (with Lamb Of God, Behemoth, Mercyful Fate)

September

24 - Louder Than Life (with Rob Zombie, Sevendust)

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)