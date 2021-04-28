ILL NIÑO Announce "Ill Texas Familia" Summer Tour, Fall US Festival Dates

Ill Niño will bring a dose of Latin metal to Texas this summer with the “Ill Texas Familia” tour, also featuring Upon A Burning Body (El Paso only), King 810, Incite, Evolution Empire and Born In Blood.

Following the summer shows, Ill Niño will participate in Orlando’s Warlando Festival supporting metal masters Judas Priest, and Blueridge Rockfest in Lynchburg, VA, the following day, featuring a monster lineup including Five Finger Death Punch, P.O.D., Sevendust, Limp Bizkit, and many more.

“I'm psyched for Ill Niño to be returning to live music,” says founding member Dave Chavarri. “Playing live for me is my lifeline, and the only thing that keeps me sane. Our team is in the process of booking some amazing tours for the remainder of 2021, and 2022. We've missed you all, see you all on the road.”

Ill Texas Familia dates:

July

8 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewster Street

9 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

10 - El Paso, TX - Rock House *Also feat. Upon A Burning Body

11 - Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Sports Cafe

Festival dates:

September

11 - Orlando FL - Warlando

12 - Lynchburg, VA - Blueridge Rockfest

Ill Niño debuted a new track, “Máscara”, featuring a guest performance from AJ Channer of Fire From The Gods along with vocalist Marcos Leal, this past December. “Máscara” is available via Break Silence Music (BSM), which is distributed through ONE-RPM.

Stronger than ever, Ill Niño’s revamped lineup now consists of original members bassist Laz Pina, drummer-founder Dave Chavarri, dominant frontman Marcos Leal (Shattered Sun), returning veteran percussionist Daniel Couto, crushing guitarists Jes DeHoyos (Sons Of Texas) and Sal Dominguez (ex-Upon A Burning Body).

The revitalized Ill Niño has acquired an incredible new team, and now represented worldwide by powerhouse booking agent Tim Borror of Sound Talent Group (Lamb Of God, Breaking Benjamin, I Prevail, Black Veil Brides). A new album titled IllMortals is planned for 2021 with additional guest appearances by longtime friend Sonny Sandoval of P.O.D. on "All Or Nothing" and extended familia, Benji Webb (Skindred) and many others to be announced.

New Jersey born Ill Niño has sold two million records worldwide and has shared stages around the globe with the likes of Linkin Park, Disturbed, Guns N’ Roses, Korn, P.O.D., Sevendust, Avenged Sevenfold and Godsmack. Ill Niño’s Top 10 single "How Can I Live" was featured single in on the Freddy vs. Jason soundtrack.

Ill Niño is:

Marcos Leal - Lead Vocals

Dave Chavarri - Drums

Laz Pina - Bass

Daniel Couto - Percussion

Jes DeHoyos - Lead Guitar

Sal Dominguez - Rhythm Guitars

(Photo - Tom Barbee)