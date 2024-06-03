ILL NIÑO Announce Two EPs And New Tour Dates

Latin metal masters, Ill Niño, return with a vengeance this summer 2024 with new IllMortals Vol. 1 and 2 EPs, headlining tours of the US, Europe, Latin America, and Australia, and performances at Inkcarceration, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock festivals.

Hailing from the vibrant East Coast music scenes of NJ and NY, Ill Niño has solidified their position as a formidable force in the world of Latin metal. Their groundbreaking album Revolution Revolucion moving close to half-million copies, marked the beginning of a legacy that continues to thrive 25 years later.

Fuelled by an unwavering passion for their craft and an undying loyalty from their fans, Ill Niño stands strong as they embark on a global tour in support of their new release, IllMortals.

IllMortals Vol 1 (out June 29) and IllMortals Vol 2 (out July 26) can be pre-ordered on CD and vinyl, here.

Don't miss your chance to witness this legendary band live in action. Get tickets here, and see dates below.

Dates:

June

11 - Las Vegas, NV - Sinwave *

12 - Los Angles, CA - Whisky A Go Go **

13 - Glendale, AZ - The 44 Sports Grill and Nightlife

14 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick ***

15 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock *

16 - El Paso - The Rockhouse *

18 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's Sports Cafe and Backroom *

19 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live ****

20 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar ****

21 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock ****

22 - Dallas, TX - Trees *

23 - Oklahoma City, OK - OKC ****

25 - Sioux Falls, SD - Remedy at 611 *****

26 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood Smokehouse & Saloon *

27 - Urbana, IL - Canopy Club *****

28 - Joliet, IL - The Forge *****

29 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave *****

30 - Ringle, WI - The Q & Z Expo Center *****

* With Flaw And A Killers Confession

** With The Crowned And A Killer's Confession

*** With Flaw, The Crowned And A Killer's Confession

**** With Flaw, Redefind And A Killer's Confession

***** With Flaw, Scarlet View And A Killer's Confession

US festival appearances

July

19 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival

September

29 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life 2024

October

13 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock 2024

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)