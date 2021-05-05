ILL NIÑO Debuts Music Video For “All Or Nothing” Feat. P.O.D.'s Sonny Sandoval

Ill Niño have revealed a video for the new track “All Or Nothing”, featuring a guest appearance by P.O.D. vocalist Sonny Sandoval, from the group’s forthcoming album, IllMortals.

“Like P.O.D., Ill Niño have always incorporated their culture, roots and heritage into their music and sound, which have set them apart in this metal scene for over two decades,” Sandoval says. “It was my honor and privilege to have contributed to this record. After knowing them for 20 years now, I don't know why we didn't do this sooner.”

Adds Ill Niño vocalist Marcos Leal, “‘All Or Nothing’ was written as a challenge to myself. I knew the moment I joined Ill Niño I would face negativity, scrutiny and possibly ridicule. It caused me to question myself, and even question if I was good enough to embrace this opportunity. I challenged myself as I’m challenging all of you, what would you do if the opportunity of a lifetime was within your grasp? I chose to go ‘All Or Nothing.’ I wanna thank one of my heroes, Sonny Sandoval of P.O.D. for lending his freshness to this track and being a constant inspiration.”

The “All Or Nothing” single will be available via digital music providers on May 14. Ill Niño debuted a new track, “Máscara,” featuring a guest performance from AJ Channer of Fire From The Gods along with vocalist Marcos Leal, this past December. Ill Niño’s IllMortals is slated for release this fall via Break Silence Music (BSM), which is distributed through ONE-RPM.

Stronger than ever, Ill Niño’s revamped lineup now consists of original members bassist Laz Pina, drummer-founder Dave Chavarri, dominant frontman Marcos Leal (Shattered Sun), returning veteran percussionist Daniel Couto, crushing guitarists Jes DeHoyos (Sons Of Texas) and Sal Dominguez (ex-Upon A Burning Body).

New Jersey born Ill Niño has sold two million records worldwide and has shared stages around the globe with the likes of Linkin Park, Disturbed, Guns N’ Roses, Korn, P.O.D., Sevendust, Avenged Sevenfold and Godsmack. ILL NIÑO’s Top 10 single "How Can I Live" was featured single in on the Freddy vs. Jason soundtrack.

Ill Niño will bring a dose of Latin metal to Texas this summer with the “Ill Texas Familia” tour, also featuring Upon A Burning Body (El Paso only), King 810, Incite, Evolution Empire and Born In Blood.

Following the summer shows, Ill Niño will participate in Orlando’s Warlando Festival supporting metal masters Judas Priest, and Blueridge Rockfest in Lynchburg, VA, the following day, featuring a monster lineup including Five Finger Death Punch, P.O.D., Sevendust, Limp Bizkit, and many more.

Ill Texas Familia dates:

July

8 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewster Street

9 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

10 - El Paso, TX - Rock House *Also feat. Upon A Burning Body

11 - Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Sports Cafe

Festival dates:

September

11 - Orlando FL - Warlando

12 - Lynchburg, VA - Blueridge Rockfest

Ill Niño is:

Marcos Leal - Lead Vocals

Dave Chavarri - Drums

Laz Pina - Bass

Daniel Couto - Percussion

Jes DeHoyos - Lead Guitar

Sal Dominguez - Rhythm Guitars

(Photo - Tom Barbee)