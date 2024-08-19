ILL NIÑO Enlist Former BAD WOLVES Singer TOMMY VEXT For "25 Years Of Latin Metal" European Headlining Tour

Long time friend Tommy Vext (formerly of Bad Wolves, pictured above) will be filling in on lead vocals for Ill Niño's upcoming European Tour. Marcos Leal will not be performing on the upcoming European Tour.

Ill Niño and Vext got their start on the East Coast, in the early days of the NY/NJ hardcore scene, and Vext opened for Ill Niño when he was just a teenager. This multi-cultural urban landscape helped cultivate the band's sound. Ill Niño's Revolution and Confession-era songs are no stranger to Vext, as they share a 25-year brotherhood.

Tommy Vext has had great international success with the multi-platinum cover of "Zombie." Dave Chavarri says "We are excited to have Tommy perform with Ill Niño across all these European stages."

Find Ill Niño's complete tour itinerary here.