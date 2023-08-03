ILLUMISHADE Feat. ELUVEITIE Members Discuss "Enemy" Single In New Track By Track Video

Swiss modern metal upstarts, Illumishade, recently signed a worldwide contract with Napalm Records.  Along with the signing, the band, fronted by vocalist Fabienne Erni and guitarist Jonas Wolf (both of Eluveitie), unveiled their brand-new standalone single, entitled “Enemy”.

With the enchanting new track, Illumishade delivers pure magic with a fresh dose of prog influences, transporting the listener into the band’s mystical world. The track goes in line with a visually palpable music video and marks the beginning of a new chapter for Illumishade.

Today, the band take you behind "Enemy" with a new track by track video.

Illumishade are:

Fabienne Erni - Voice, Piano
Jonas Wolf - Guitars
Mirjam Skal - Orchestration / Synths
Yannick Urbanczik - Bass
Marc Friedrich - Drums

(Photo - Victoria Wonka)



