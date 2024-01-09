ILLUMISHADE Feat. ELUVEITIE Members Release "Cloudreader" Single And Music Video

Swiss modern metal upstarts, Illumishade, have just unveiled their new single, “Cloudreader”, cut from their sophomore album and Napalm Records debut, Another Side of You, out February 16. The band is fronted by vocalist Fabienne Erni and guitarist Jonas Wolf (both of Eluveitie) and completed with orchestration and synths by film composer Mirjam Skal, bass by Yannick Urbanczik, and drums by Marc Friedrich.

“Cloudreader” follows the band’s recently released song “Here We Are”, shimmering as an accessible, uplifting anthem with highly dynamic and intricate drum work that descends upon the listener’s heart like a warm autumn sun. The new track comes with a visually palpable music video, matching perfectly with Illumishade’s breathtaking melodies.

Illumishade on “Cloudreader”: "'Cloudreader' describes our human journey as an ever-flowing tide of decay and renewal from which we can harvest a devout humility. Deeply remedial at its core, this song is a pathfinder for individual peace."

Another Side Of You is the successor to Illumishade’s acclaimed debut album, Eclyptic: Wake Of Shadows. The second coup showcases a more modern approach both lyrically and musically, while still transporting the listener into an immersive world rich with mesmerizing soundscapes (even enhanced by the Budapest Art Orchestra at certain points) and massive and dreamlike vocal lines, marking the perfect start of a brand new chapter for this promising outfit.

Illumishade add: “Marking the beginning of a new era, our album Another Side Of You bridges the tangible and the ethereal. It’s an odyssey to the many facets of human emotion but also the challenges we all face in this ever-changing world. Another Side Of You is about grounding in reality, yet also letting the music carry you to places unknown.”

Straight out of the gate, opener “ELEGY” darkens the sonic sky with heavy riffs, ominous soundscapes, and a soothing chorus. Even a Theremin makes an appearance, showcasing the band’s experimental palette right from the beginning. Skal’s ethereal tapestries of cinematic greatness lie heavily over the pounding rhythm section, but even more so on its heavier relative “CYCLONE”. The track expands on this approach, making it the progressive pièce de résistance of the album with its cinematic swathes of sound, Meshuggah-esque lead guitar assaults, and even a majestic finale reminiscent of Pink Floyd merged with Tesseract. Drummer Marc Friedrich shines bright here, displaying a dazzling array of ballistic fills and complex grooves, while “Here We Are'' impresses with a stomping chorus and an exciting variety in its middle part.

Illumishade is no stranger to ballads, as “Fairytale” is loaded to the brim with emotion - proving that Fabienne Erni is, without any doubt, one of the most talented vocalists in the current metal scene, reminiscent of her grandiose performance on Eclyptic’s “Rise“. Jonas Wolf’s guitar playing shines throughout Another Side Of You, boasting towering riffs and searing leads as on “Fairytale” and power metal homage “In The Darkness“, artfully combining fretboard pyrotechnics, soulful melodies often surrounding Erni’s vocals, and a healthy dose of blues, making him a truly exciting player in the scene.

While the rhythm section demonstrates some of its most impactful work on modern metal banger “Riptide“, the longing atmosphere created in “TWILY“ takes the listener on a whole other journey with tingling melodies and probably the most catchy riff on the album, bringing more modern influences to the plate again. A massive surprise awaits in the form of album closer “Verliebt” (Engl. in love). Backed by beautiful piano melodies delivered by Coen Jannsen from Epica, the closing track is sung in Erni’s native Swiss German and, as on all songs, features soulfully penned lyrics by bass player Yannick Urbanczik.

Another Side Of You will be available in the following formats:

- 2LP Gatefold White/Black Marbled Vinyl - ltd to 300 copies worldwide (Napalm Records Shop only)

- 2LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- 1 CD Digisleeve

- Bundle CD + Shirt

- Digital

Pre-order here.

Another Side Of You tracklisting:

"Enter The Void"

"ELEGY"

"ENEMY"

"In The Darkness"

"Cloudreader"

"Here We Are"

"CYCLONE"

"Fairytale"

"The Horizon Awaits"

"HYMN"

"TWILY"

"Riptide"

"Hummingbird"

"Verliebt" (feat. Coen Janssen)

"Here We Are" video:

Illumishade are:

Fabienne Erni - Voice, Piano

Jonas Wolf - Guitars

Mirjam Skal - Orchestration / Synths

Yannick Urbanczik - Bass

Marc Friedrich - Drums

(Photo - Victoria Wonka)