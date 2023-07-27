ILLUMISHADE Feat. ELUVEITIE Members Take You Behind The Scenes Of "Enemy" Music Video

Swiss modern metal upstarts, Illumishade, recently signed a worldwide contract with Napalm Records. Along with the signing, the band, fronted by vocalist Fabienne Erni and guitarist Jonas Wolf (both of Eluveitie), unveiled their brand-new standalone single, entitled “Enemy”. With the enchanting new track, Illumishade delivers pure magic with a fresh dose of prog influences, transporting the listener into the band’s mystical world. The track goes in line with a visually palpable music video and marks the beginning of a new chapter for Illumishade.

Today, the band take you behind the scenes of the "Enemy" music video. Find the new footage, as well as the music video, below.

"Enemy" behind the scenes:

"Enemy" video:

Illumishade are:

Fabienne Erni - Voice, Piano

Jonas Wolf - Guitars

Mirjam Skal - Orchestration / Synths

Yannick Urbanczik - Bass

Marc Friedrich - Drums

(Photo - Victoria Wonka)