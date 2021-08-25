ILLUSORY – “A Poem I Couldn’t Rhyme” Lyric Video Streaming

Greece's prog power Illusory are sharing their new lyric video for the heroic rhapsody “A Poem I Couldn't Rhyme” in support of their third album Crimson Wreath released on May 21 via Rockshots Records.

"This is a song with heavy riffing, a song where vocal lines are almost fighting against guitar and keys themes. However, the whole outcome gives you peace - finally! Based on a nightmare of a story or vice versa, this lyric video is filled with emotions and emphatic images, portraying a story which could easily be never-ending." adds the band.

Having opened for such legendary acts Blue Oyster Cult, Warrel Dane, Geoff Tate, and Gus G, Illusory's new album Crimson Wreath is the next step in their widely praised evolution to follow 2016's Polysllabic (7hard/7us) and 2013's The Ivory Tower (The Leaders Records).

Melodic, riffy, cerebral, and complex Crimson Wreath is a very emotional and melodic release, yet heavy and strong at the same time. Both new fans and ones who have been listening to the band for years will indulge themselves in this latest offering of classic, progressive, epic, and thrashy performances. Lyrical themes found on Crimson Wreath are mostly anti-war, but the full length also includes a thematic unit consisting of three songs that deal with human loss.

"The band is thrilled! When we look back, from the first minute to the last one, from the moment we pressed record on the very first drum takes to the album wrap-up, we can’t stop thinking about all the things we set and done during those long hours of arranging every little album detail. Crimson Wreath has become a member of our discography and our most recent brainchild. And we are totally proud of it!"

"Besetting Sins" lyric video: