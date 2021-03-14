IMAGES OF EDEN Cover TRIUMPH's "Fight The Good Fight"

Images Of Eden has released a video showcasing their cover of "Fight The Good Fight" by Triumph, which originally appeared on the Allied Forces album, issued in 1981.

"The video we did for this song is totally epic! We wanted to show the life struggles as a musician - the thankless job it is, the hard road, tough times and the heart and dedication it takes just to make it to the stage. I think we caught a 'real' glimpse of that." - Steve D. Dorssom (Director)

"We sort of received a 'nudge' or 'message' to do this song as an afterthought to the new Angel Born record. Once we started recording / filming, everything seemed to fall right into place and come together in a magical way! Triumph were tremendous in their day and this song has not been touched before, so we thought it was the perfect song to do in IOE style. It was definitely tough to cover, but the message is exactly what we are all about and 'Fight The Good Fight' is the most perfect anthem for the times we are facing in the world right now!"

Angel Born artwork and tracklisting:

“Autumn Is Burning”

“Angel Born”

“My Promise”

“Where Dreams Begin”

“If?”

“Killing God”

“Fight The Good Fight”

“War Room”

“Serenity Reign”

“Animation In A Still World”

“Marigold Sun”

“In Memory Of Me”

Angel Born will be released on March 26. Pre-save your copy now at this location.

“Autumn Is Burning”: