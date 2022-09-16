IMAGES OF EDEN Release “Count To Zero” Video; Weathered And Torn EP Out Now

Images of Eden has released their new five-track EP, Weathered And Torn, via Pavement Entertainment. Weathered and Torn follows the band’s studio album, Angel Born, which was released back in 2021. Images of Eden recorded Weathered And Torn at various locations across the country. Produced by founding members Gordon Tittsworth and Steve Dorssom, the new EP radiates an aggressive sound while still maintaining the band’s roots. Stream the EP on all digital platforms at orcd.co.

Frontman Gordon Tittsworth says, “Weathered And Torn is by far the heaviest release to date. It is our own personal reaction to the events that took place over the past few years, specifically with regards to COVID and how it affected our world.”

Images Of Eden has also released the music video “Count To Zero” in conjunction with Weathered And Torn. The imagery cohesively embodies the musical aggression and story of the entirety of the album. Directed by Steve Dorssom, Visual Effects by Paul DeNigris of Foxtrot X-Ray LLC, and edited by Chris Sheffield of Persephone Productions, watch “Count To Zero” below.

Tracklisting:

"Count To Zero

"Survivor’s Guilt

"Weathered And Torn

"Coexistence

"The Dead Me"

"Count To Zero" video:

"Survivor’s Guilt":

Images Of Eden’s lineup is comprised of professionals of the genre that have spent decades honing their talents, with new material that's more polished and masterfully executed than ever while still remaining genuine to the band's original vision.