IMMOLATION, UNEARTH, BEYOND CREATION, GOROD, GHOULUNATICS, AUGURY And More Confirmed For Trois-Rivières MetalFest 2024

After a sold-out 2023 event that hosted Kataklysm, Suffocation, Incantation, and many more, Trois-Rivières MetalFest is proud to announce their 2024 lineup for its 17th edition on November 22 and 23 at the Amphitheatre Cogeco in Trois-Rivières, QC, which stands between Montreal and Quebec City.

The 2024 extreme music event will showcase headliners New York death metal legends Immolation and Boston metalcore titans Unearth with support from Montreal technical death masters Beyond Creation, France's progressive metal lords Gorod, Montreal legends Ghoulunatics, progressive death champions Augury among many more over the two nights along with the Thursday, November 21 pre-festival kick-off concert at L'Entité (lineups listed below).

Ticket Info:

3-Day Pass (Two Main Nights + Pre Fest Show):

Thursday, November 21 - Pre-Fest Show (tickets):

Doors at 7 PM, show at 8 PM at L'Entité (1420 rue Notre-Dame Centre).

Lineup:

Feels Like Home

Hopeless Nation

Polygraph

Chained By Illness

Friday, November 22

Doors at 5 PM, show at 6 PM at Amphitheatre Cogeco (100, avenue des Draveurs).

Lineup:

Immolation

Beyond Creation

Ghoulunatics

Reanimator

Strigampire

Backstabber

Uriel

Saturday, November 23

Doors at 5 PM, show at 6 PM at Amphitheatre Cogeco (100, avenue des Draveurs).

Lineup:

Unearth

Gorod

Necrotic Mutation

Augury

Fracturus

Apocalyptic Fear

Zero State

About: Trois-Rivières Metalfest was originally founded by Jean-François Houle, Samuel Landry, and Annie Richard. Since 2001, Trois-Rivières MetalFest has been bringing metal music fanatics from across Quebec and abroad together for one of the province's most extreme mosh pits. Presenting past headliners such as Cannibal Corpse, Napalm Death, Annihilator, Voivod, Despised Icon, and many others to name a few. In 2023, the team experienced a second wind with the addition of new blood. Its new committee, now made up of Jean-François Houle, David Steines, Dany Soucy, and Nicolas Dumais, has set itself the task of ensuring the sustainability of the festival for many years to come! Once again this year, the Trois-Rivières Metalfest will do everything possible to prove that its festival still has its place among the biggest events in the province.