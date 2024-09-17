IMMOLATION, UNEARTH, BEYOND CREATION, GOROD, GHOULUNATICS, AUGURY And More Confirmed For Trois-Rivières MetalFest 2024
September 17, 2024, an hour ago
After a sold-out 2023 event that hosted Kataklysm, Suffocation, Incantation, and many more, Trois-Rivières MetalFest is proud to announce their 2024 lineup for its 17th edition on November 22 and 23 at the Amphitheatre Cogeco in Trois-Rivières, QC, which stands between Montreal and Quebec City.
The 2024 extreme music event will showcase headliners New York death metal legends Immolation and Boston metalcore titans Unearth with support from Montreal technical death masters Beyond Creation, France's progressive metal lords Gorod, Montreal legends Ghoulunatics, progressive death champions Augury among many more over the two nights along with the Thursday, November 21 pre-festival kick-off concert at L'Entité (lineups listed below).
Ticket Info:
3-Day Pass (Two Main Nights + Pre Fest Show):
Thursday, November 21 - Pre-Fest Show (tickets):
Doors at 7 PM, show at 8 PM at L'Entité (1420 rue Notre-Dame Centre).
Lineup:
Feels Like Home
Hopeless Nation
Polygraph
Chained By Illness
Friday, November 22
Doors at 5 PM, show at 6 PM at Amphitheatre Cogeco (100, avenue des Draveurs).
Lineup:
Immolation
Beyond Creation
Ghoulunatics
Reanimator
Strigampire
Backstabber
Uriel
Saturday, November 23
Doors at 5 PM, show at 6 PM at Amphitheatre Cogeco (100, avenue des Draveurs).
Lineup:
Unearth
Gorod
Necrotic Mutation
Augury
Fracturus
Apocalyptic Fear
Zero State
For more information, please follow Trois-Rivières MetalFest at the following links:
About: Trois-Rivières Metalfest was originally founded by Jean-François Houle, Samuel Landry, and Annie Richard. Since 2001, Trois-Rivières MetalFest has been bringing metal music fanatics from across Quebec and abroad together for one of the province's most extreme mosh pits. Presenting past headliners such as Cannibal Corpse, Napalm Death, Annihilator, Voivod, Despised Icon, and many others to name a few. In 2023, the team experienced a second wind with the addition of new blood. Its new committee, now made up of Jean-François Houle, David Steines, Dany Soucy, and Nicolas Dumais, has set itself the task of ensuring the sustainability of the festival for many years to come! Once again this year, the Trois-Rivières Metalfest will do everything possible to prove that its festival still has its place among the biggest events in the province.