IMMORTAL – DEMONAZ Solo Album March Of The Norse To Receive Vinyl Reissue

Nuclear Blast Records will reissue the 2011 solo album March Of The Norse from Demonaz on July 28. Preorder at the Nuclear Blast webshop.

The debut solo album from the Immortal founder is blackened heavy metal recorded in Grieghallen Studios and in Conclave & Earshot Studios. The album features Enslaved guitarist Ice Dale and formal Immortal drummer Armagedda.

Tracklisting:

Side A

“Northern Hymn”

“All Blackened Sky”

“March Of The Norse”

“A Son Of The Sword”

“Where Gods Once Rode”

Side B

“Under The Great Fires”

“Over The Mountains”

“Ode To Battle”

“Legends Of Fire And Ice”

“All Blackened Sky”: