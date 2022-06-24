IMMORTAL GUARDIAN Debut Video For New Single "Echoes"

Progressive/power metal group, Immortal Guardian, have released "Echoes", the second new song and music video this year. The digital single can be heard at all streaming/download platforms or watch the video below.

“Echoes’” message is further explained by singer Carlos Zema, “For generations, humanity has longed for a truth. The right to unite what has been divided. We long to be free from all our differences, genders, colors, nationalities, religions, beliefs and any other type of separation. This real freedom relies on our minds, in being free from all these fears, repressions, oppressions, and everything else that stops us from being united. In the name of this truth, our voice will echo endlessly – Freedom!”

The talented and hard-working quartet are feverishly putting the finishing touches on a new album since coming home from their recent 5-weeks across the US and Canada with video game-inspired shredders PowerGlove, where in the midst of dates they dropped their first new song since last year’s acclaimed Psychosomatic album with “Ozona”.

The newly-released music videos for “Echoes” and “Ozona” are just a small taste of the new territory that Immortal Guardian plans to take their sound in 2022. More information on additional new music and touring in 2022 will be revealed in the months to come.

Lineup:

Gabriel Guardian – guitars/keyboards

Carlos Zema – vocals

Justin Piedimonte – drums

Joshua Lopez – bass

(Photo - Brett Rivera)