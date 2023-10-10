IMMORTAL GUARDIAN Launch Music Video For New Song "Rise Of The Phoenix"

Since spring 2022, power/progressive metal band, Immortal Guardian, has been building awareness and anticipation toward a full album by releasing new songs digitally alongside some great music videos every few months. Fans of the band have enjoyed the development and creativity of the album’s content and evolvement into a concept and final work that will finally compile and complete the 10-song album. Unite And Conquer will hit stores in the US and Canada on October 27, as well as Asia via a licensing deal with Ward Records, followed weeks later by a new deal for European release through Massacre Records.

Today, the band offers another nugget in the shape of the “Rise Of The Phoenix” digital single/music video, further unraveling the depth of the album. Watch the music video below.

“This song is a tribute to my mother, conveying her challenging upbringing and the resilience she embodies. Both my grandparents passed away in a train accident when my mom was only 9 years old. She had to make it through life on her own and eventually move to the USA as a Mexican immigrant,” shares guitarist/keyboardist Gabriel Guardian. “The fact that she never gave up, never caved in, and raised me and all my siblings through so much turbulence, showed she could rise through it all. These lyrics paint a vivid picture of a childhood marked by hardship and sacrifice, with a sense of isolation and struggle. Despite the adversities she faced, this song carries a message of hope and transformation, likening her to a phoenix rising from the ashes.”

Album pre-orders are available now for the digipak CD or limited edition colored vinyl options, including insomnia red with black splatter (250 copies) or the exclusive band/label bone & black variant (100 copies). Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

“Ozona”

“Echoes”

“Roots Run Deep” feat. Ralph Scheepers

“Perfect Person”

“Divided We Fall”

“Lost In The Darkness” feat. Vicky Psarakis

“Southern Rain”

“Unite And Conquer”

“Un Dia A La Vez”

“Rise Of The Phoenix”

“Roots Run Deep”:

“Perfect Person”:

“Ozona”:

Immortal Guardian is:

Gabriel Guardian – guitars/keyboards

Carlos Zema – vocals

Justin Piedimonte – drums

Joshua Lopez – bass

