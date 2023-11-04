IMMORTAL GUARDIAN Release Official Lyric Video For New Single "Unite And Conquer"

Since spring 2022, power/progressive metal band, Immortal Guardian, has been building awareness and anticipation toward a full album by releasing new songs digitally alongside some great music videos every few months. Fans of the band have enjoyed the development and creativity of the album’s content and evolvement into a concept and final work that will finally compile and complete the 10-song album. Unite And Conquer hit stores in the US and Canada on October 27, as well as Asia via a licensing deal with Ward Records, followed weeks later by a new deal for European release through Massacre Records.

They have now released an official lyric video for the title track. Check it out below.

Tracklisting:

“Ozona”

“Echoes”

“Roots Run Deep” feat. Ralph Scheepers

“Perfect Person”

“Divided We Fall”

“Lost In The Darkness” feat. Vicky Psarakis

“Southern Rain”

“Unite And Conquer”

“Un Dia A La Vez”

“Rise Of The Phoenix”

“Roots Run Deep”:

“Perfect Person”:

“Ozona”:

Immortal Guardian is:

Gabriel Guardian – guitars/keyboards

Carlos Zema – vocals

Justin Piedimonte – drums

Joshua Lopez – bass

(Photo - Carl Puentes)