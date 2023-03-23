IMMORTAL GUARDIAN Release “Roots Run Deep” Single And Video Ft. RALF SCHEEPERS Of PRIMAL FEAR

Power / progressive metal band Immortal Guardian continue building the anticipation for their next opus, sporadically issuing new material it completes as we head towards a late summer release of the band’s next full album. Today, the group unveils “Roots Run Deep” along with a corresponding music video. To heighten the experience, the group has enlisted the services of famed vocalist Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear, ex-Gamma Ray) who guests alongside Immortal Guardian singer Carlos Zema.

Recording independently and remotely, the quartet is assembling the follow-up to 2021’s successful Psychosomatic track-by-track and sharing the material as it is completed, along with visually captivating music videos, that again the self-contained group produces themselves. Check out “Roots Run Deep” on all streaming / download services, including Spotify, and watch the following clip.​

“This Super Metal style song brings together the powerful vocals of Mr. Scheepers with Immortal Guardian’s signature sound to create an epic and inspiring anthem,” explains Carlos. “’Roots Run Deep’ takes us on a journey back to a time when we were all united before our differences and conflicts divided us. It reminds us that we all share a common history and that as a society we must learn to survive the separations and unite to conquer. With a message of hope, unity, and perseverance, ‘Roots Run Deep’ encourages us to make the world a better place. So let us embrace our shared history and let this song inspire us to make a positive change in the world. Thank you for watching this powerful and inspiring video.”

“’Roots Run Deep’ is about the levels of today’s division. Black and white, religion vs religion, left vs right, rich and poor, war and peace, etc.,” further explains guitarist / keyboardist Gabriel Guardian. “The world is so divided right now and what we want more than ever is unity. This song is about putting our differences aside and remembering that we are all humans just trying to survive. We all just want a happy life, and that would be more likely to happen if we all just agreed to disagree and respect each other and celebrate the things that make us all so different and unique.”

Heavy topics are not unfamiliar to Immortal Guardian whose previous album focused on the Covid pandemic, likely the first full album to be thematically linked to the disease and its effect on the globe and its people.

In the past year, Immortal Guardian has revealed four other brand new songs including “Perfect Person”, “Ozona”, “Echoes” and “Southern Rain”, forming a basis for their next conceptual piece, Unite And Conquer. The band will continue to share new material as the creative process proceeds to build up to a new full-length album planned for late summer 2023. Watch for pre-orders soon for CDs and limited-color vinyl variants. More info will be released by Immortal Guardian and M-Theory Audio in the weeks and months to follow.

Immortal Guardian is:

Gabriel Guardian – guitars / keyboards

Carlos Zema – vocals

Justin Piedimonte – drums

Joshua Lopez – bass

(Photo credit - Arturo Pina)