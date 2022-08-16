IMMORTAL GUARDIAN Release "Southern Rain" Single And Music Video

Progressive/power metal group, Immortal Guardian, have released “Southern Rain”, the latest new song and music video this year. The digital single can be heard at all streaming/download platforms, and a video for the track can be viewed below.

“For several moments in our history, we have doubted the humane side of humanity. Now, this is the moment we arise to say: ENOUGH! No matter how hard things get, no matter how south things go, we will never back down,” states singer Carlos Zema. “We will not race against the races. We will not stand as victims anymore. We will unite and persevere against all the bullets that our families dodge every day. Together as one, we stand against the next bloodstain in our history, at all costs.”

“Southern Rain” is the third new song the talented and hard-working quartet has released since the spring highlighting their efforts in creating the follow-up to the successful 2021 Psychosomatic album behind “Ozona” and “Echoes” forming a basis for their next conceptual piece.

Lineup:

Gabriel Guardian - guitars/keyboards

Carlos Zema - vocals

Justin Piedimonte - drums

Joshua Lopez - bass

(Photo - Brett Rivera)