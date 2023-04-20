IMMORTAL Premier Official Lyric Video For New Single "Wargod"; "The Heaviest Song On The Album," Says DEMONAZ

With "Wargod", Immortal deliver a new single leading up to the release of their impatiently awaited 10th studio album, War Against All, due to for release on May 26 via Nuclear Blast. Stream the single here, and watch a lyric video below.

The band's founder, Demonaz, on "Wargod": "'Wargod' is the heaviest song on the album. Celtic Frost's album, To Mega Therion, from 1986 was an inspiration to me this time. Some of it's classic tracks had heavy opening riffs that developed into fast devastating fury and tempo. I wanted to capture that feeling again, the Immortal way. When I moved to the mountains in 2019, I went through some of my old material and unused lyrics. 'Wargod' was one of them. The title, lyric and song ideas were originally from the early nineties, and now finally Immortalized on the album.

Demonaz offers some more background on the process of making War Against All: “Even though the studio work is necessary to get an ultimate recording, the writing process is obviously my favorite. I still write all the guitar riffs/music at home with the same old vibe, and the lyrics as well. The early days of black metal inspire me the most. Cold nights in the woods, on the mountains under the winter moon. That's what keeps the spirit alive, and the foundation to all our music."

The album was produced in Bergen, Norway, at Earshot & Conclave Studios.

"It's actually the same studio where I recorded the guitars and vocals for Northern Chaos Gods. They also did a great job with the new album, and it was a pleasure to go back and work there again. I am especially pleased with the outcome on this one. It's got that cold-biting guitar sound, yet powerful production. Immortal have never compromised on the original vision, which is taking fans on a journey through Blashyrkh with our most grim and dark music, with every new release. These songs are no exception to this. I am proud of the final result, it ́s got a distinct expression, and I can ́t wait to let the fans hear it!”

The album’s cover artwork was done by the Swedish artist Mattias Frisk. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"War Against All"

"Thunders Of Darkness"

"Wargod"

"No Sun"

"Return To Cold"

"Norlandihr"

"Immortal"

"Blashyrkh My Throne"

"War Against All" lyric video:

Immortal, from the Norwegian town Bergen, established themselves as one of the most important black metal bands in the world. Formed by Demonaz (guitars) and Abbath (bass/vocals) in 1990, the band released their first three albums, Diabolical Fullmoon Mysticism, Pure Holocaust, and Battles In The North during the years 1992-1995. The very first records established and defined the musical style the band became infamous for.

The band then released the Blizzard Beasts album in 1997. Shortly after, Demonaz was diagnosed with a shoulder injury. He still continued to work with the band but stopped playing guitar live. Abbath changed from bass to guitar, and the band continued with different bass players over the years, releasing the albums At The Heart Of Winter(1999), Damned In Black (2000), and Sons Of Northern Darkness (2002).

In 2003 the band was put on ice, but returned to the stage in 2007 and did several headline appearances and tours across Australia, New Zealand, and the US. All Shall Fall was released in 2009, followed by further massive festival shows and additional concerts worldwide.

In 2015, Immortal and ex-singer/guitarist Abbath went their separate ways.

In 2018, Immortal returned with Demonaz performing on guitar once again, and as the band's vocalist, releasing its 9th studio album, Northern Chaos Gods, which was very well received by both fans and the press.

Come 2023, Immortal sees Demonaz releasing War Against All, the band's 10th studio album. The record has been composed and performed by Demonaz, featuring some session members, like in earlier recordings. The album was produced by Arve Isdal, and recorded at Conclave & Earshot Studio in Bergen, Norway by Herbrand Larsen and Arve Isdal. The album was mastered by Iver Sandøy at Solslottet.

(Photo - Leander Djønne)