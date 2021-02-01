IMONOLITH Check In From Recording Sessions For New Album - " It's Sounding Absolutely Monstrous"

Imonolith features drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian ‘Beav’ Wadell (Devin Townsend Project), Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush). They have checked in with the following update:

"Still working on new Imonolith music at JVPsounds studios. It’s sounding absolutely monstrous. The guitar tones are massive sounding and part of the secret this time around is partly due to using the EVH Gear 3 head and mixing in the Neural DSP Archetype: Gojira plugin with it. Killer combo and tones. JVP likes very few plugins but is in love with this one. He has it dialed up big time! New music coming at you all soon..."

Check out two clips from the studio sessions below.