IMONOLITH Drummer RYAN VAN POEDEROOYEN Celebrates Debut Album's One Year Anniversary - "It Was A Massive Accomplishment For The Band"

Imonolith features drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian ‘Beav’ Wadell (Devin Townsend Project), Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush). Van Poederooyen has checked in with the following update:

"March 27th, 2021 marked the one year anniversary of Imonolith 's debut album State Of Being. Unfortunately, it came out at the onset of Covid-19 but we pushed through and released it on our own label, worldwide. It was a massive accomplishment for the band, even if Covid put a major damper on the release and touring. We were supposed to start our first tour supporting our debut album in Europe / UK on March 27th, 2020 but that was obviously canceled by the pandemic as well. Nothing was easy, but you have to persevere, which we did. We're hoping to finally follow through with our headlining UK / European Tour in Nov / Dec 2021. Fingers crossed.

Brand new Imonolith music is being released soon and we're moving forward one way or another. In reference to all that has happened to this band or any band during the pandemic, I think this quote below is fitting, whether it be one person or a group of people like Imonolith:

'A man is not finished when he’s defeated; he’s finished when he quits.'

- Richard M. Nixon

Onwards."

Imonolith recently made the following announcement:

"We've been getting lots of messages regarding validity of tickets you bought to see us for our March 2020 and February 2021 Tours. Read on below.

To all of you who have purchased tickets to an Imonolith Concert in the UK and Europe... those tickets will be honoured at the same or new venue for the city you chose to see us in for our November / December 2021 Headlining Tour. If your city is now not on the current list of your dates, please contact your ticket provider for further details. "

The schedule is as follows:

November

3 - Stoke, UK - Underground

4 - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast

5 - Edinburgh, UK - Bannermans

6 - Newcastle, UK - Underground

7 - Bristol, UK - Exchange

8 - Sheffield, UK - Corporation

9 - Leeds, UK - The Key Club

10 - Bournemouth, UK - The Anvil

11 - London, UK - The Black Heart

12 - Bilzen, Belgium - South of Heaven

13 - Lyon, France - Rock n Eat

15 - Madrid, Spain - Rockville

16 - Portugalete, Spain - Groove

17 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place

18 - Martigny, Switzerland - Sunset Bar

19 - Mainz, Germany - Schon Schon

20 - Cham, Germany - L.A. Live Club Cafe

21 - Modena, Italy - MK Live

23 - Brasov, Romania - Rockstadt

24 - Budapest, Hungary - ROBOT

25 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse Bar

26 - Geislingen, Germany - MieV

27 - Dobeln, Germany - KL17

28 - Prague, Czech Republic - Rock Cafe

29 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

30 - Bochum, Germany - Die Trompete

December

1 - Hamburg, Germany - Goldener Salon

3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hus 7

5 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks

6 - Tallin, Estonia - Rockclub Tapper

8 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

9 - Vilnius Lithuania - Club Narauti