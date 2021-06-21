IMONOLITH Featuring Members Of DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, THREAT SIGNAL Share Behind-The-Scenes Footage From "Angevil" Guitar Recording Session

Imonolith features drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian ‘Beav’ Wadell (Devin Townsend Project), Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush). They released the new single "Angevil" from their forthcoming Progressions EP on May 28th and have checked in with the following update:

"Here's a behind-the-scenes Imonolith Chronicles episode of recording guitars for our new single, 'Angevil', from the upcoming EP, Progressions. We take a look at Jon Howard and Kai Huppunen recording guitar tracks for 'Angevil' at JVP Sounds Studios in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

Watch them rehearse at Kai's place, at JVP Studios, and they reveal their food secret in what makes the prefect recording session.... Tim Hortons Coffee and Dominos Pizza. Check it out!!!"