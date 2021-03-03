IMONOLITH Featuring Members Of DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, THREAT SIGNAL Share Behind-The-Scenes Video Of Guitar Tracking For New EP
Imonolith features drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian ‘Beav’ Wadell (Devin Townsend Project), Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush). They have checked in with a new video clip:
"Today, we take you into the studio at JVPsounds and take a sneak peek into recording guitars for the new music we will be releasing soon for you all to hear. The sound has evolved and we can't wait for you all to hear it in 2021."
The band recently issued the following update:
"Here you have it, the brand new dates for Imonolith's rescheduled European / UK headlining tour. We're very excited to get out on the road and make some noise with special guests, Once Awake and Ascend The Hollow. See you on the road in November and December 2021."
The schedule is as follows:
November
3 - Stoke, UK - Underground
4 - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast
5 - Edinburgh, UK - Bannermans
6 - Newcastle, UK - Underground
7 - Bristol, UK - Exchange
8 - Sheffield, UK - Corporation
9 - Leeds, UK - The Key Club
10 - Bournemouth, UK - The Anvil
11 - London, UK - The Black Heart
12 - Bilzen, Belgium - South of Heaven
13 - Lyon, France - Rock n Eat
15 - Madrid, Spain - Rockville
16 - Portugalete, Spain - Groove
17 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place
18 - Martigny, Switzerland - Sunset Bar
19 - Mainz, Germany - Schon Schon
20 - Cham, Germany - L.A. Live Club Cafe
21 - Modena, Italy - MK Live
23 - Brasov, Romania - Rockstadt
24 - Budapest, Hungary - ROBOT
25 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse Bar
26 - Geislingen, Germany - MieV
27 - Dobeln, Germany - KL17
28 - Prague, Czech Republic - Rock Cafe
29 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
30 - Bochum, Germany - Die Trompete
December
1 - Hamburg, Germany - Goldener Salon
3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hus 7
5 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks
6 - Tallin, Estonia - Rockclub Tapper
8 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena
9 - Vilnius Lithuania - Club Narauti