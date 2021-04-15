IMONOLITH Featuring Members Of DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, THREAT SIGNAL Tease Cover Artwork And First Details Of Forthcoming EP

Imonolith features drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian ‘Beav’ Wadell (Devin Townsend Project), Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush). They have checked in with a new update:

"Time to start dropping some details. Five brand new song recordings featuring an evolving sound and other surprises. Exact release date info will be announced shortly."

Imonolith was formed in February 2018 by drummer Ryan "RVP" Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project/Band) and guitarist Brian Waddell (Devin Townsend Project/ Band). The pair originally started writing Imonolith’s brand of music in 2015, while respectively playing in the Devin Townsend Project (2009-2018). RVP and Waddell pursued vocalist Jon Howard (Threat Signal, Arkaea) and second guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy), and lastly bassist Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush),to complete Imonolith as a band.

Imonolith's debut album, State Of Being, was released on March 27th, 2020.

Imonolith recently issued the following update:

"We've been getting lots of messages regarding validity of tickets you bought to see us for our March 2020 and February 2021 Tours. Read on below.

To all of you who have purchased tickets to an Imonolith Concert in the UK and Europe... those tickets will be honoured at the same or new venue for the city you chose to see us in for our November / December 2021 Headlining Tour. If your city is now not on the current list of your dates, please contact your ticket provider for further details. "

The schedule is as follows:

November

3 - Stoke, UK - Underground

4 - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast

5 - Edinburgh, UK - Bannermans

6 - Newcastle, UK - Underground

7 - Bristol, UK - Exchange

8 - Sheffield, UK - Corporation

9 - Leeds, UK - The Key Club

10 - Bournemouth, UK - The Anvil

11 - London, UK - The Black Heart

12 - Bilzen, Belgium - South of Heaven

13 - Lyon, France - Rock n Eat

15 - Madrid, Spain - Rockville

16 - Portugalete, Spain - Groove

17 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place

18 - Martigny, Switzerland - Sunset Bar

19 - Mainz, Germany - Schon Schon

20 - Cham, Germany - L.A. Live Club Cafe

21 - Modena, Italy - MK Live

23 - Brasov, Romania - Rockstadt

24 - Budapest, Hungary - ROBOT

25 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse Bar

26 - Geislingen, Germany - MieV

27 - Dobeln, Germany - KL17

28 - Prague, Czech Republic - Rock Cafe

29 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

30 - Bochum, Germany - Die Trompete

December

1 - Hamburg, Germany - Goldener Salon

3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hus 7

5 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks

6 - Tallin, Estonia - Rockclub Tapper

8 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

9 - Vilnius Lithuania - Club Narauti