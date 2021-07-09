IMONOLITH Featuring Members Of DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, THREAT SIGNAL To Release A New Single Every Two Months Leading Up To Winter 2021 European / UK Tour

Imonolith features drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian ‘Beav’ Wadell (Devin Townsend Project), Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush). They released the new single "Angevil" from their forthcoming Progressions EP on May 28th and have checked in with the following update:

"Our plan is to release a brand new single every two months up until we start our headlining tour in Europe / UK. At that point you'll be able to get the full Progressions EP. We're prepping the next Imonolith single to be released in the next 4-5 weeks.

As for our next single, we think you'll be surprised in a very good way. Something new for Imonolith. We can't wait to get it out to you all. Thanks for the support! Check out our latest single, 'Angevil' and more music/videos here."

Imonolith's 2021 European tour schedule is curently as follows:

November

3 - Stoke, UK - Underground

4 - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast

5 - Edinburgh, UK - Bannerman

6 - Newcastle, UK - Underground

7 - Bristol, UK - Exchange

8 - Sheffield, UK - Corporation

9 - Leeds, UK - The Key Club

10 - Bournemouth, UK - The Anvil

11 - London, UK - The Black Heart

12 - Bilzen, Belgium - South of Heaven

13 - Lyon, France - Rock n Eat

15 - Madrid, Spain - Rockville

16 - Portugalete, Spain - Groove

17 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place

18 - Martigny, Switzerland - Sunset Bar

19 - Mainz, Germany - Schon Schon

20 - Cham, Germany - L.A. Live Club Cafe

21 - Modena, Italy - MK Live

23 - Brasov, Romania - Rockstadt

24 - Budapest, Hungary - ROBOT

25 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse Bar

26 - Geislingen, Germany - MieV

27 - Dobeln, Germany - KL17

28 - Prague, Czech Republic - Rock Cafe

29 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

30 - Bochum, Germany - Die Trompete

December

1 - Hamburg, Germany - Goldener Salon

3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hus 7

5 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks

6 - Tallin, Estonia - Rockclub Tapper

8 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

9 - Vilnius Lithuania - Club Narauti