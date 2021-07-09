IMONOLITH Featuring Members Of DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, THREAT SIGNAL To Release A New Single Every Two Months Leading Up To Winter 2021 European / UK Tour
July 9, 2021, an hour ago
Imonolith features drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian ‘Beav’ Wadell (Devin Townsend Project), Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush). They released the new single "Angevil" from their forthcoming Progressions EP on May 28th and have checked in with the following update:
"Our plan is to release a brand new single every two months up until we start our headlining tour in Europe / UK. At that point you'll be able to get the full Progressions EP. We're prepping the next Imonolith single to be released in the next 4-5 weeks.
As for our next single, we think you'll be surprised in a very good way. Something new for Imonolith. We can't wait to get it out to you all. Thanks for the support! Check out our latest single, 'Angevil' and more music/videos here."
Imonolith's 2021 European tour schedule is curently as follows:
November
3 - Stoke, UK - Underground
4 - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast
5 - Edinburgh, UK - Bannerman
6 - Newcastle, UK - Underground
7 - Bristol, UK - Exchange
8 - Sheffield, UK - Corporation
9 - Leeds, UK - The Key Club
10 - Bournemouth, UK - The Anvil
11 - London, UK - The Black Heart
12 - Bilzen, Belgium - South of Heaven
13 - Lyon, France - Rock n Eat
15 - Madrid, Spain - Rockville
16 - Portugalete, Spain - Groove
17 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place
18 - Martigny, Switzerland - Sunset Bar
19 - Mainz, Germany - Schon Schon
20 - Cham, Germany - L.A. Live Club Cafe
21 - Modena, Italy - MK Live
23 - Brasov, Romania - Rockstadt
24 - Budapest, Hungary - ROBOT
25 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse Bar
26 - Geislingen, Germany - MieV
27 - Dobeln, Germany - KL17
28 - Prague, Czech Republic - Rock Cafe
29 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
30 - Bochum, Germany - Die Trompete
December
1 - Hamburg, Germany - Goldener Salon
3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hus 7
5 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks
6 - Tallin, Estonia - Rockclub Tapper
8 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena
9 - Vilnius Lithuania - Club Narauti