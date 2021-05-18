IMONOLITH Featuring Members Of DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, THREAT SIGNAL Unveil Teaser For New Single / Video "Angevil"

Imonolith features drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), guitarist Brian ‘Beav’ Wadell (Devin Townsend Project), Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) and Scott Whalen (Econoline Crush). They will release the new single "Angevil" from their forthcoming Progressions EP on May 28th. A teaser for the official video os available below, and the single can be pre-saved here.

The band recently issued the folllowing update:

"We’ll confirm now that Imonolith will be releasing a 5 song EP called Progressions in 2021. All newly recorded music with some surprises. The first single will be released soon (date announcement coming up), along with a special plan to keep you guys entertained! Thanks for the support, stay posted. We’re excited to release our evolved sound to you all!"

Imonolith's 2021 European tour schedule is curently as follows:

November

3 - Stoke, UK - Underground

4 - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast

5 - Edinburgh, UK - Bannerman

6 - Newcastle, UK - Underground

7 - Bristol, UK - Exchange

8 - Sheffield, UK - Corporation

9 - Leeds, UK - The Key Club

10 - Bournemouth, UK - The Anvil

11 - London, UK - The Black Heart

12 - Bilzen, Belgium - South of Heaven

13 - Lyon, France - Rock n Eat

15 - Madrid, Spain - Rockville

16 - Portugalete, Spain - Groove

17 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place

18 - Martigny, Switzerland - Sunset Bar

19 - Mainz, Germany - Schon Schon

20 - Cham, Germany - L.A. Live Club Cafe

21 - Modena, Italy - MK Live

23 - Brasov, Romania - Rockstadt

24 - Budapest, Hungary - ROBOT

25 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse Bar

26 - Geislingen, Germany - MieV

27 - Dobeln, Germany - KL17

28 - Prague, Czech Republic - Rock Cafe

29 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

30 - Bochum, Germany - Die Trompete

December

1 - Hamburg, Germany - Goldener Salon

3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hus 7

5 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks<

6 - Tallin, Estonia - Rockclub Tapper

8 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

9 - Vilnius Lithuania - Club Narauti