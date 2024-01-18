IMONOLITH Gearing Up To Release Cover Of NINE INCH NAILS Classic "We're In This Together"; Video Teaser Streaming

Canadian all-star modern metal band Imonolith are gearing up to release a cover of the Nine Inch Nails classic "We're In This Together". It will be unleashed on Wednesday, January 24th. Check out a video teaser below.

Imonolith released their latest album, Progressions, on May 20th, 2022. Following is a message from the band issued for the release:

"Imonolith are proud to give you a different type of album. It’s a mixture of new material, cover songs and some classic demos to show you how the band has progressed from the beginning to present times.

This may not be an album full of new original material but it is an album showing how we have progressed over the years to become the sound we are today and give you a hint of what to expect with our next full length album of all new original songs. It’ll be a crusher!!!

Thanks as always for your awesome support. We simply cannot do what we do with out all you amazing supporters. We look forward to seeing and meeting you all on tour very soon in support of Progressions and our first album, State of Being. Stay posted for a bunch of new updates, we plan on being very busy in the near future. For now, enjoy Progressions and stay metal and healthy our there."

Tracklist:

"Angevil"

"Army Of Me"

"The Lesson"

"The Reign" (Remix)

"Progressions"

"We're In This Together"

"Words In Silence"

"Instinct" (Demo Version)

"Breathe" (Demo Version)

"The Reign" (Demo Version)

Featuring drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), vocalist Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) & Oswin Wong (Threat Signal) and Conan Freeman (Punchdrunk) on bass, Imonolith are a collective of heavy-hitting players at the top of their game. Their 2020 debut album State of Being features special guest appearances from Jens Kidman (Meshuggah) and famed Swedish vocalist Johannes Eckerström and is made up of 10 hook-laden, riff-heavy tracks that centre around the theme of how people deal with various stages of life.

Download and stream Progressions here.