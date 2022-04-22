IMONOLITH Release New Single / Video "The Lesson"

All-star modern metal band Imonolith have released new single / video "The Lesson", taken from new album, Progressions, set for release on May 20th. Check it out below.

Drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen commented: "'The Lesson' is the second song Jon Howard and I wrote for the Progressions album. Jon came up with the intro of the song and sent it to me. From the first moment I heard the intro, I was inspired and knew this was going to be a progression in song writing for Imonolith. The end result turned out amazing, hence the reason it’s going to be our main single and video release for the album. 'The Lesson’ is a deep song musically and lyrically. It’s heavy in parts, and entrancing in others. It’s a journey to listen to. The lyrics are about a personal battle with empathy and being overly empathetic to a fault. We’re stoked on how this song turned out and can’t wait for everyone to hear it!"

Now, with Imonolith digging their claws firmly into 2022, the band returns with their follow-up record, Progressions. Progressions started out as a five-song EP, and then grew into a full album's worth of material. The name 'Progressions' fits in with the band's sound, having changed and developed in many ways. To show how the band have progressed from their early demo days in 2015 up to their current sound in 2022, the record features brand new tracks as well as demos of their older material. Becoming more versatile and, at times, more progressive in playing style, song writing and musical direction, Progressions covers the musical history of who Imonolith were, up to who they've become today.

"We’ve all had professional careers and played in different groups for a long time," says Ryan. "We’re drawing on all of that experience to do something new. When you think of a monolith, you think of a grand and solid structure. It resembles what we want the band to be, while making it an intriguing experience."

Featuring drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project), vocalist Jon Howard (Threat Signal), guitarist Kai Huppunen (Methods of Mayhem, Noise Therapy) & Oswin Wong (Threat Signal) and Conan Freeman (Punchdrunk) on bass, Imonolith are a collective of heavy-hitting players at the top of their game. Their 2020 debut album State of Being features special guest appearances from Jens Kidman (Meshuggah) and famed Swedish vocalist Johannes Eckerström and is made up of 10 hook-laden, riff-heavy tracks that centre around the theme of how people deal with various stages of life.