IMPELLITTERI Release "Wrath Child" Single And Music Video

Today, Impellitteri share a magnetic new single entitled "Wrath Child", taken from the band's new album, War Machine, out November 8 via Frontiers Music Srl. The lightning-quick track is accompanied by a music video, available below.

About the new track and its video, Chris Impellitteri stated, “Our fans get to see the people involved in making this album, the equipment we used, and the team in action! Next, WTF is with this song title – ha, ha! It’s definitely been used by the mighty Maiden.

"In all sincerity, we were writing about the wrath yielded by a child imprisoned by greed and power. Once he is freed from his demons, his mighty wrath is then bestowed upon those corruptive forces…hence, our wrath child.

"We were going to change the title, but then we thought: “F### it” - as it is a cool nod to Maiden for them scaring the S### out of us with their album covers when we were kids! On a serious note, the world just lost the amazing Paul Di’Anno from Maiden who will always be a legendary singer and force in the history of Metal!! God bless! We all will cherish those early albums with Paul!”

Chris adds: “Regarding the music: The song was built off this very simple yet aggressive riff and chorus that at times sounds a bit reminiscent of Thrash. Once again, Paul Bostaph and James Pulli laid down a beastly foundation to let me rip on my guitar and for Rob to scream his head off. Paul definitely played some insane drum fills which only he can do, whilst bassist James kept the song driving from start to finish! The team behind this music were engineers Mike Plotnikoff, Jun Murakawa, and Jacob Hansen…and an amazing staff at all of the recording studios! We hope everyone has a bit of fun with this track!"

With legions of fans worldwide, Impellitteri is known for exciting music, addictive riffs, and mesmerizing melodies. New album War Machine features guitar hero Chris Impellitteri’s guitar virtuosity and lead singer Rob Rock’s vocal range powered by the incredible rhythmic foundation of bassist James Pulli, and former Slayer drummer Paul Bostaph.

With War Machine, the Impellitteri band presents a mind-blowing, highly energetic, and thrilling new musical adventure.

Watch the new music video for "Wrath Child":

To date, Impellitteri has sold 2 million+ records worldwide and has performed on the same stages as Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath, Journey, and more. The band has been featured on multiple magazine covers, television, radio, and internet shows. In its glorious past, Impellitteri was also featured on MTV, VH1, and Headbangers Ball.

Chris is an iconic guitar player and a huge inspiration for many players. He has been named one of the fastest guitar players of all time by magazines like Guitar One and Guitar World, while Burrn! Japan, voted Chris as the best rock guitarist. In 2023, Impellitteri was inducted into the Heavy Metal Hall Of Fame.

With War Machine, the band delivers one of their best albums to date. From the opening riff of the title track to songs like “Out Of Mind (Heavy Metal)” and “Hell On Earth”, the album is a manifest of bone-crushing riffs, hyper-technical solos, and anthemic choruses.

Chris on the album: “This new album has been an absolute thrill to make with my friends Rob Rock, James Pulli, Paul Bostaph, and our engineers Mike Plotnikoff, Jun Murakawa, and Jacob Hansen! This music expresses where we are today as a band emotionally and technically! This is probably the most sincere album we have made because we just played music that moved us emotionally without chasing any trends or other bands. We definitely played our asses off! And so, I truly hope everyone gets a chance to listen to this new album and rock with us!! I am looking forward to touring behind this album!!"

Pre-order War Machine here.

Tracklisting:

"War Machine"

"Out Of My Mind (Heavy Metal)"

"Superkingdom"

"Wrathchild"

"What Lies Beneath"

"Hell On Earth"

"Power Grab"

"Beware The Hunter"

"Light It Up"

"Gone Insane"

"Just Another Day"

"Power Grab" video:

"Out Of My Mind (Heavy Metal)" video:

- Produced By : Chris Impellitteri

- Studio: NRG Recording studios , Studio B

- Recorded By: Mike Plotnikoff, Jun Murakawa

- Mixed & Mastered: Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios

Impellitteri are:

Chris Impellitteri: Lead Guitarist

Rob Rock: Vocalist

James Pulli: Bassist

Paul Bostaph: Drummer

(Photo - Alex Solca)