IMPELLITTERI Share "Power Grab" Single And Music Video

Today, Impellitteri proudly shares a new single, "Power Grab", an electrifying, pounding track, accompanied by a new music video, available below. The band's new album, War Machine, drops November 8 via Frontiers Music Srl.

With legions of fans worldwide, Impellitteri is known for exciting music, addictive riffs, and mesmerizing melodies. War Machine features guitar hero Chris Impellitteri’s guitar virtuosity and lead singer Rob Rock’s vocal range powered by the incredible rhythmic foundation of bassist James Pulli, and former Slayer drummer Paul Bostaph.

With War Machine, the Impellitteri band presents a mind-blowing, highly energetic, and thrilling new musical adventure.

About the new track, Chris comments: "It is the tale of a superpower nation wanting sovereignty at all costs! Lies, manipulation of fact, and a disregard for human life to achieve supremacy! The riff definitely has that Tony Iommi / vintage Black Sabbath feel with a very aggressive rhythm section layered with Rob Rock pushing his vocal range, which creates a high degree of tension similar to war! Many of our fans know me and Rob for the guitar shredding and screaming vocals, but Paul Bostaph and James Pulli kick ass on this album, and they definitely make this new music swing no matter how fast, technical, or heavy we play! I must also say Paul Bostaph came into this record and delivered big time with his drumming style! Paul plays some of the greatest Tom fills I have heard!"

Watch the video for "Power Grab":

To date, Impellitteri has sold 2 million+ records worldwide and has performed on the same stages as Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath, Journey, and more. The band has been featured on multiple magazine covers, television, radio, and internet shows. In its glorious past, Impellitteri was also featured on MTV, VH1, and Headbangers Ball.

Chris is an iconic guitar player and a huge inspiration for many players. He has been named one of the fastest guitar players of all time by magazines like Guitar One and Guitar World, while Burrn! Japan, voted Chris as the best rock guitarist. In 2023, Impellitteri was inducted into the Heavy Metal Hall Of Fame.

With War Machine, the band delivers one of their best albums to date. From the opening riff of the title track to songs like “Out Of Mind (Heavy Metal)” and “Hell On Earth”, the album is a manifest of bone-crushing riffs, hyper-technical solos, and anthemic choruses.

Chris on the album: “This new album has been an absolute thrill to make with my friends Rob Rock, James Pulli, Paul Bostaph, and our engineers Mike Plotnikoff, Jun Murakawa, and Jacob Hansen! This music expresses where we are today as a band emotionally and technically! This is probably the most sincere album we have made because we just played music that moved us emotionally without chasing any trends or other bands. We definitely played our asses off! And so, I truly hope everyone gets a chance to listen to this new album and rock with us!! I am looking forward to touring behind this album!!"

Pre-order War Machine here.

Tracklisting:

"War Machine"

"Out Of My Mind (Heavy Metal)"

"Superkingdom"

"Wrathchild"

"What Lies Beneath"

"Hell On Earth"

"Power Grab"

"Beware The Hunter"

"Light It Up"

"Gone Insane"

"Just Another Day"

"Out Of My Mind (Heavy Metal)" video:

- Produced By : Chris Impellitteri

- Studio: NRG Recording studios , Studio B

- Recorded By: Mike Plotnikoff, Jun Murakawa

- Mixed & Mastered: Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios

Impellitteri are:

Chris Impellitteri: Lead Guitarist

Rob Rock: Vocalist

James Pulli: Bassist

Paul Bostaph: Drummer

(Photo - Alex Solca)