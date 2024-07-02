IMPERIA Debut "Reach My Tears" Music Video

Multinational Gothic metal outfit, Imperia, have released a video for "Reach My Tears", the new single from their upcoming album, Dark Paradise, out July 26 via Massacre Records. Pre-order the album here, and watch the clip below.

Imperia’s seventh album, Dark Paradise, continues the musical style established in their previous release, The Last Horizon. Helena Iren Michaelsen's enchanting vocals capture deep emotions, ranging from operatic highs to powerful grunts like never before. The collaboration with Jacob Hansen for mixing ensures a high-quality sound, given Hansen’s reputation for excellence. Additionally, guitarist Jan Yrlund brings his artistic vision to the forefront, ensuring that the album’s visuals match the music’s depth and complexity. Through this collaborative effort, Dark Paradise promises a captivating experience for fans both sonically and visually.

Dark Paradise stands as a testament to Imperia's evolution and enduring commitment to their unique and captivating sound, which is seamlessly blending symphonic and rock elements into a unified musical experience. Get ready for a truly captivating album.

Tracklisting:

"Better Place"

"Reach My Tears"

"The Family Chain"

"The Tree Of Life"

"Reflection"

"Soldiers Of Hell"

"Void Of Emptiness"

"Hope Of Joy"

"Lost Souls"

"The Demons' Fireplace"

"Reach My Tears" video:

"Better Place" video: