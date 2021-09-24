IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT Announce Live Album; Preorders Available

New York´s most infamous avant-garde black metal crew Imperial Triumphant are back with their opulent live release An Evening With Imperial Triumphant. Recorded in the notorious Slipper Room – New York City´s legendary variety theatre – the band proves their technical excellence and outstanding musicianship live on stage. Performing most of the songs from their recent fan hailed long player Alphaville but also older material from previous records Imperial Triumphant delivered an unprecedented live performance right in the center of their musical homeland New York.

The band comments: “We’re happy to present this live work to our fans as the band continues to push forth through the ages.”

The album will be released November 26 via Century Media and will be available exclusively on 180-gram black vinyl and on all digital platforms. Find preorder options here.

Tracklisting:

Side A

“Rotted Futures”

“Atomic Age”

“Chernobyl Blues”

Side B

“Transmission To Mercury”

“Swarming Opulence”

“Cosmopolis”

Dates:

October

15 – Boston, MA – Middle East (Upstairs)

16 – Pittsburg, PA – Preserving Underground

17 – Lakewood, OH – The Foundry

19 – Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

20 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s

22 – Oklahoma City, OK – Kendell’s

23 – Dallas, TX – Reno’s

24 – Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas

25 – Houston, TX – White Oak (Upstairs)

26 – New Orleans, LA – Santos Bar

27 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

29 – Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506

30 – Philadelphia, PA – Century Bar

31 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus

