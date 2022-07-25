IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT Debut Visualizer For New Track "Metrovertigo"

Experimental metal outfit, Imperial Triumphant, have released a visualizer video for their new track, “Metrovertigo”. Check out the video, which is off the band’s newest full-length album, Spirit Of Ecstasy, below.

"Plutocratic myths exist in the shadows of the divine. Placed upon the middle sector as shackles of the unknown. A giant wave pool claims the livelihoods of many, while still many willfully hand it to the Plutocratic gods as unrealized gains. Bow down and eat dirt. Welcome to a new era. Welcome home," states Imperial Triumphant about “Metrovertigo”.

Spirit of Ecstasy follows the band’s previous LPs 2020’s Alphaville, 2018’s Vile Luxury and most recently their 2021 live record, An Evening With Imperial Triumphant, which was was recorded at the infamous Slipper Room in New York City. Just like its predecessors, the album features a handful of special guests including Kenny G on soprano saxophone, Max Gorelick on lead guitar, Snake on vocals, Alex Skolnick on lead guitar, Trey Spruance on lead guitar, Andromeda Anarchia with choirs, Sarai Woods with choirs, Yoshiko Ohara on vocals, J. Walter Hawkes on the trombone, Ben Hankle on the trumpet, Percy Jones on bass, Seven Suns on strings, Colin Marston on Simmons drums and Youtube, and Jonas Rolef on vocals.

Spirit Of Ecstasy can be ordered here.

Spirit of Ecstasy tracklisting:

"Chump Change"

"Metrovertigo"

"Tower Of Glory, City Of Shame"

"Merkurius Gilded"

"Death On A Highway"

"In The Pleasure Of Their Company"

"Bezumnaya"

"Maximalist Scream"

"Tower Of Glory, City Of Shame":

"Merkurius Gilded" video:

"Maximalist Scream" video:

(Photo - Alex Krauss)