IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT Drop Cover Of METALLICA's "Motorbreath"; Audio

Today, avantgarde metal trio, Imperial Triumphant, has dropped a new single via Century Media Records: a cover of Metallica's "Motorbreath". The fourth in a series of covers, "Motorbreath" can be heard here, and below.

Steve Blanco (bass) comments: "As a metal band, only a fool would believe we aren't influenced by Metallica. Many miles and hours traversing the Northern Hemisphere have we listened to the live & studio Metallica greatness from the 1980s and 1990s, and so have we decided to pay homage with a nostalgic cover from that earliest album recorded in upstate NY. Play it loud because Metal is the law."

To hear more from Imperial Triumphant about this cover and Metallica's influence on their music, watch a new band interview below:

The previously released singles/covers can be heard below:

"Paranoid Android" (Radiohead cover):

"A Night In Tunisia" (Dizzy Gillespie cover):

"Jacob's Ladder" (Rush cover):

Imperial Triumphant lineup:

Zachary Ezrin - Vocals, Guitar

Steve Blanco - Bass

Kenny Grohowski - Drums

(Photo - Shawn Brandon Media)