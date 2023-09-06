IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT Drop Cover Of RUSH Classic "Jacob's Ladder"; Visualizer

Avantgarde metal trio, Imperial Triumphant, has dropped a new single via Century Media Records: a cover of the Rush classic, "Jacob's Ladder". The third in a series of covers, "Jacob's Ladder" can be heard below.

Steve Blanco (bass) comments: "Ascension towards a higher place through twelve ancient steps of Jacob's Ladder. Rush's influence is undoubtedly far and wide in so much heavy music, and although we consider our music quite different from theirs, a strong thread holds it all together. As big fans of their giant body of work, we wanted to include a song in our cover series to pay tribute to this great unique band. We also wanted the cover image to reflect the legendary Permanent Waves artwork."

The previously released singles - a cover of Radiohead's "Paranoid Android", and a cover of "A Night In Tunisia" - a musical composition originally written by American trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie, can be heard below:

Imperial Triumphant lineup:

Zachary Ezrin - Vocals, Guitar

Steve Blanco - Bass

Kenny Grohowski - Drums