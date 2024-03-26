IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT Drops "Cosmopolis (Redux 1924)" Single And Video

On May 3, New York's Imperial Triumphant will release a new version of 2018's Vile Luxury - remixed & remastered by longtime contributor Colin Marston (Krallice, Gorguts). Upon its initial release, the album set a new standard for the possibilities of extreme music; now, the trio returns with a fresh approach to this seminal record—often considered Imperial Triumphant at their most accessible—allowing stygian dimensions and monolithic intents to seep through.

For a preview of Vile Luxury, a new video for "Cosmopolis (Redux 1924)" can be viewed below

Zachary Ezrin (vocals, guitar) comments: "Cosmopolis, great melting pot. New York, the city of molten grandeur. Everything gold and grey, ash and emerald, eventually joins the giant crucible. All is sacrificed in the name of convenience. Wait in line and your turn will come. Welcome to the Cosmopolis."

Steve Blanco (bass, keyboards) adds: "In the symphony of steel and shadows, echoes of a silent voice transcend the Art Deco facade, revealing the intricate dance of evil, chaos, and order in the Cosmopolis."

The previously released video for "Swarming Opulence (Redux 1924)" is available below.

Pre-order the remixed & remastered version of Vile Luxury here, where the record is available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- Hudson River Blue 2LP

- Chernobyl Radiation Neon Green 2LP

- Digital Album

To coincide with this release, Imperial Triumphant will head out on a North American tour supporting Abbath this May, featuring an exclusive Vile Luxury performance at all shows. See below for dates.

May

9 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole

10 - Montreal, QC - La Tulipe

11 - Kitchener, ON - The Hub

12 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

14 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

16 - Saint Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall

17 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre

18 - Munster, IN - Dark Lord Day *

19 - Cleveland, OH - TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic

20 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre

22 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Iron Works

23 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

24 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

25 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

26 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest *

* no Imperial Triumphant

(Photo - Shawn Brandon Media)