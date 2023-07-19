IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT Drops Cover Of DIZZY GILLESPIE's "A Night In Tunisia"; Static Video

Avantgarde metal trio, Imperial Triumphant, has dropped a new single via Century Media Records: a cover of "A Night In Tunisia", a musical composition originally written by American trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie. The second in a series of covers, "A Night In Tunisia" can be heard below.

Steve Blanco (bass) comments: "Echoing the sounds of mid-twentieth century greatness, this tune was penned in New York City then renamed after an Exotic Place. Imperial Triumphant would love to play in Tunisia someday. Our exciting version plays particularly from the 1960 recording by Art Blakey And The Jazz Messengers. Lee Morgan was on that record; he got shot by his ex-girlfriend while on a gig and bled to death. The USA produced some great art in the 1960s, and NYC used to be a great meeting point for musicians. Like the points of light in the Chrysler Building's crown, some music transcends the ages."

The previously released single - a cover of Radiohead's "Paranoid Android" - can be heard below:

Imperial Triumphant lineup:

Zachary Ezrin - Vocals, Guitar

Steve Blanco - Bass

Kenny Grohowski - Drums

(Photo - Shawn Brandon Media)