IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT Drops Video For RADIOHEAD Cover “Paranoid Android”

Today (June 6th), avant-garde metal trio Imperial Triumphant has dropped a new single via Century Media Records: a cover of the Radiohead classic, "Paranoid Android". The first of a series of covers, the video for "Paranoid Android" (created by Above the Void//@abovethevoidmtl) can be seen below.

Artwork by Alek Kalabalov:

Zachary Ezrin (vocals, guitar) comments: "We are huge fans of Radiohead and their ethos. We feel that Radiohead have a diverse and unique approach to song craft and lyricism that we have always gravitated towards, and the song 'Paranoid Android' lays out a perfect canvas for us to play and create with.

"The artwork, created by Alek Kalabalov, exquisitely blends the aesthetics of both bands seamlessly.

"It was a pleasure reinterpreting this great rock classic, and we hope you find it immensely pleasurable.”

European fans will be able to catch Imperial Triumphant on the road starting next week, where the band will be performing at some of the biggest festivals this summer, in addition to special shows with Behemoth and Author & Punisher.

Dates:

June

15 – Clisson, France – Hellfest

17 – Utrect, Netherlands – Tivoli*

18 – Drachten, Netherlands – Iduna

19 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Basement**

20 – Hamburg, Germany – Hafenklang**

21 – Dortmund, Germany – Die Trompete**

22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Kavka Zappa**

23 – Bourlon, France – Rock In Bourlon Festival

24 – Hauteville, Switzerland – Abyss Festival

25 – Nice, France – Atabal

26 – Marseille, France – Le Molotov

29 – Viveiro, Spain – Resurrection Festival

30 – Athens, Greece – Temple

July

2 – Helsinki, Finland – Tuska Open Air Festival

29 – Vienna, Austria – Szene Vienna

31 – Ljubljana, Slovakia – Gromka

August

1 – Budapest, Hungary – Robot

3 – Brasov, Romania – Rockstadt Open Air

5 – Vagos, Portugal – Vagos Open Air

*with Behemoth

**with Author & Punisher

Imperial Triumphant line-up:

Zachary Ezrin - Vocals, Guitar

Steve Blanco - Bass

Kenny Grohowski - Drums

(Photo – Shawn Brandon Media)