IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT Release “Merkurius Gilded” Video Feat. KENNY G

Experimental metal outfit Imperial Triumphant have released their new song and music video for “Merkurius Gilded” (ft. Kenny G and Max Gorelick) today via Century Media Records.

"What once was a gilded age of industry and exceptional growth only to be stricken with panic that shall leave the common man in the dust, dried up and faded away. Merkurius looks down upon Forty Second Street mobs releasing their fortunes into the sky of ignorance,” states Imperial Triumphant about “Merkurius Gilded”.

“Merkurius Gilded” follows the release of the band’s debut track, “Maximalist Scream (feat. Snake/Voivod)”, off Imperial Triumphant’s forthcoming full-length album Spirit of Ecstasy out on July 22. The album will be released as Ltd. CD Edition (Mini-Gatefold), Gatefold 2LP & LP-Booklet and on all digital platforms. Pre-orders are available here.

Spirit of Ecstasy follows the band’s previous LPs 2020’s Alphaville, 2018’s Vile Luxury and most recently their 2021 live record, An Evening With Imperial Triumphant, which was was recorded at the infamous Slipper Room in New York City. Just like its predecessors, the album features a handful of special guests including Kenny G on soprano saxophone, Max Gorelick on lead guitar, Snake on vocals, Alex Skolnick on lead guitar, Trey Spruance on lead guitar, Andromeda Anarchia with choirs, Sarai Woods with choirs, Yoshiko Ohara on vocals, J. Walter Hawkes on the trombone, Ben Hankle on the trumpet, Percy Jones on bass, Seven Suns on strings, Colin Marston on Simmons drums and Youtube, and Jonas Rolef on vocals.

Spirit of Ecstasy tracklisting:

"Chump Change"

"Metrovertigo"

"Tower Of Glory, City Of Shame"

"Merkurius Gilded"

"Death On A Highway"

"In The Pleasure Of Their Company"

"Bezumnaya"

"Maximalist Scream"

"Merkurius Gilded" video:

"Maximalist Scream" video:

(Photo - Alex Krauss)