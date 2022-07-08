IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT Release New Song And Video For “Tower Of Glory, City Of Shame”

Experimental metal outfit Imperial Triumphant have released their new track and music video for “Tower Of Glory, City Of Shame” today. Check out the music video, which was directed and edited by the band’s very own Steve Blanco.

“Monolithic events engineered throughout the ages compel great shifts in consciousness. Seemingly coincidental and synchronous points forever alter the landscape. Pigeons gather one by one. Civilization moves through the gateways and in hindsight the obscured vision becomes clearer. Still unknown, however is the truth as all is an illusion with much loss of life and zero accountability. At a certain point there are too many pigeons for the control’s infantile stories to be what they claim,” states Imperial Triumphant about “Tower of Glory, City of Shame”.

Recently, Imperial Triumphant announced that they will be joining Zeal & Ardor for their North American tour 2022. The band will be hitting the road starting September 11 in Brooklyn and wrapping on October 7 in Berkeley.

Imperial Triumphant is gearing up to release their forthcoming full-length album, Spirit of Ecstasy, on July 22 via Century Media Records. The band have already released two singles off the upcoming album, “Merkurius Gilded” (ft. Kenny G and Max Gorelick) and “Maximalist Scream (feat. Snake/Voivod)”. The album will be released as Ltd. CD Edition (Mini-Gatefold), Gatefold 2LP & LP-Booklet and on all digital platforms. Pre-orders are available here.

Spirit of Ecstasy follows the band’s previous LPs 2020’s Alphaville, 2018’s Vile Luxury and most recently their 2021 live record, An Evening With Imperial Triumphant, which was was recorded at the infamous Slipper Room in New York City. Just like its predecessors, the album features a handful of special guests including Kenny G on soprano saxophone, Max Gorelick on lead guitar, Snake on vocals, Alex Skolnick on lead guitar, Trey Spruance on lead guitar, Andromeda Anarchia with choirs, Sarai Woods with choirs, Yoshiko Ohara on vocals, J. Walter Hawkes on the trombone, Ben Hankle on the trumpet, Percy Jones on bass, Seven Suns on strings, Colin Marston on Simmons drums and Youtube, and Jonas Rolef on vocals.

Spirit of Ecstasy tracklisting:

"Chump Change"

"Metrovertigo"

"Tower Of Glory, City Of Shame"

"Merkurius Gilded"

"Death On A Highway"

"In The Pleasure Of Their Company"

"Bezumnaya"

"Maximalist Scream"

"Tower Of Glory, City Of Shame":

"Merkurius Gilded" video:

"Maximalist Scream" video:

Dates:

July

29 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

30 – Youngstown, OH – Into The Darkness Fest

31 – Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall

September

11 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

12 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

13 - Cambridge, MA - The Middle East

15 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

16 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

18 - Detroit, MI - El Club

19 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

20 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

23 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

24 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

26 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw

27 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

28 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

October

1 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

3 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom

4 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

5 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

7 - Berkeley, CA - The Cornerstone

(Photo - Alex Krauss)