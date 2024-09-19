IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT Release Standalone Single "Eye Of Mars"; Music Video

Imperial Triumphant has released a new standalone single with an accompanying video: "Eye Of Mars". Stream it here; watch the video (produced by Vile Luxe Studios and directed by Brendan McGowan) below.

Imperial Triumphant comments: "It is seen through the ages that universal truth rises to the top. With this in mind, leaders of civilization are divided in control methods deployed through various mechanisms, some for the sake of humanity and some for the sake of interests that don't necessarily benefit humanity. The sum total of the entire apparatus then reaches a boiling point, after which time agendas are revealed.

"On a much higher level exists that which lies beyond the five senses, beyond the science and materialism matrix. Many sacred texts worthy of protection by the people have endured while existing in relative obscurity as allegory. The knowledge gets passed down through generational cycles and ultimately makes visible that collective connection in all the world and all of us. This lights up the consciousness with a venerable force like electricity and music.

"Under the watchful eye, Mars slew the dragon, and seizing its teeth out of the great gaping mouth, scattered them broadcast like seeds unto us."

Equally rooted in eclectic black metal, the most claustrophobic notions of free jazz, and the concept of urban cityscapes as canyons of horror, Imperial Triumphant's signature sound has set a new standard for the possibilities of extreme music. Most recently, the trio released a new version of 2018's Vile Luxury; often considered Imperial Triumphant at their most accessible, this seminal record was remixed & remastered by longtime contributor Colin Marston (Krallice, Gorguts), allowing stygian dimensions and monolithic intents to seep through.

Imperial Triumphant lineup:

Zachary Ezrin - Vocals, Guitar

Steve Blanco - Bass, Keyboards

Kenny Grohowski - Drums

(Photo - Alex Krauss)