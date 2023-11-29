IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT Release Video For WAYNE SHORTER Cover "Nefertiti"

Today, avantgarde metal trio, Imperial Triumphant, has dropped a new single via Century Media Records: a cover of Wayne Shorter's "Nefertiti". The fifth (and final) song in a series of covers, "Nefertiti" can be heard here; the video - directed and edited by Brendan McGowan; produced by Vile Luxe Studios - can be seen below.

Steve Blanco (bass) comments: "Occasionally in any art form there are works that stand out and define an epoch. A great work that is the apex and culmination of the very history it was built upon. To say that the late 1960's Miles Davis Quintet was part of such a moment is no understatement. The hand of time reveals. Humanity's voice can be heard deep within the mystery. Here is our humble albeit a bit experimental homage to one of our favorite pieces of music. 'Nefertiti', to be heard now and through the ages."

The previously released singles/covers can be heard below:

"Motorbreath" (Metallica cover):

"Paranoid Android" (Radiohead cover):

"A Night In Tunisia" (Dizzy Gillespie cover):

"Jacob's Ladder" (Rush cover):

Imperial Triumphant lineup:

Zachary Ezrin - Vocals, Guitar

Steve Blanco - Bass

Kenny Grohowski - Drums

(Photo - Shawn Brandon Media)