IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT To Release Remixed And Remastered Version Of Vile Luxury Album; “Swarming Opulence (Redux 2024)” Streaming

On May 3, New York's Imperial Triumphant will release a new version of 2018's Vile Luxury - remixed & remastered by longtime contributor Colin Marston (Krallice, Gorguts). Upon its initial release, the album set a new standard for the possibilities of extreme music; now, the trio returns with a fresh approach to this seminal record—often considered Imperial Triumphant at their most accessible—allowing stygian dimensions and monolithic intents to seep through. For a first preview, the redubbed video for "Swarming Opulence (Redux 1924)" is available below.

Regarding "Swarming Opulence (Redux 1924)", Steve Blanco (bass) comments: "The future, like everything else, is not quite what it used to be. From 2018 to 1924, timeless vision extends. Behold the single which truly pushed Imperial Triumphant into the spotlight of the new roaring twenties. Swarming Opulence: that which never stops consuming."

Artwork by Noah Meihoff:

Vile Luxury formats here:

--CD Digipak

--Hudson River Blue 2LP

--Chernobyl Radiation Neon Green 2LP

--Digital Album

To coincide with the release of Vile Luxury, Imperial Triumphant have collaborated with the avant-garde minds of House of Masks (AJ Good, Slipknot), Paleface & Company, Joshua Everetts, and the visionary talents of Trash Bag Ghosts to create the Masque of Mercury. The masks feature a brand new and reimagined design. Each highly collectible, an extremely limited hand numbered box displays the enigmatic and clandestine opulence of the collaborative and limitless talents between Imperial Triumphant and House of Masks. Purchase masqueofmercury.com.

(Photo - Shawn Brandon Media)