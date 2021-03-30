IMPURE WILHELMINA Release "Dismantling" Lyric Video

March 30, 2021, 22 minutes ago

IMPURE WILHELMINA Release "Dismantling" Lyric Video

Impure Wilhelmina will be releasing their seventh full-length, Antidote, on May 21 via Season Of Mist. Pre-order the album here, and watch a lyric video for the track, "Dismantling", below.

The band comments: ''Built like a crescendo, this song evokes the war that each individual must wage against mediocrity, against ideologies, against the dismantling of the world, against guilt, against everyone, against himself. This war cannot be won, but the perpetual struggle makes it possible to never admit defeat, and to cultivate one's singularity, even if it means finding oneself alone facing the abyss. We are born to hurt each other.''

Tracklisting:

“Solitude”
“Midlife Hollow”
“Gravel”
“Dismantling”
“Jasmines”
“Vicious”
“Torrent”
“Unpredicted Sky”
“Antidote”
“Everything Is Vain”

"Dismantling" lyric video:

“Gravel”:

(Photo - Mehdi Benkler)



