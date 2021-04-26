IMPURE WILHELMINA Release "Midlife Hollow" Music Video

Impure Wilhelmina will be releasing their seventh full-length, Antidote, on May 21 via Season Of Mist. The band have released a video for the track, "Midlife Hollow", directed by Steven Blatter / Progressive Pictures.

The band comments: "‘Midlife Hollow' has always been one of our favourite tracks from Antidpte. Musically speaking, it is rather atypical in its construction while remaining perfectly coherent with the band's universe. In an atmosphere both tense and melancholic, the song speaks of the loss of illusions, the extinction of the inner fire, the rise of bitterness, the settling into solitude and the awareness of the brevity of existence. We are confronted with an unalterable destiny that holds us in its iron hand, as evoked by the telluric finale of the track."

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Solitude”

“Midlife Hollow”

“Gravel”

“Dismantling”

“Jasmines”

“Vicious”

“Torrent”

“Unpredicted Sky”

“Antidote”

“Everything Is Vain”

"Dismantling" lyric video:

“Gravel”:

(Photo - Mehdi Benkler)